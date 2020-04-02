Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBC stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.45). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

