Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €42.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($51.86).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €37.21 ($43.27) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.79. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.