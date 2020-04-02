Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALPN opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

