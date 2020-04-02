Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Cfra reduced their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

