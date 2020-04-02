Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE:AEM opened at C$59.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total value of C$806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,771,352.25. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.40 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,811.20. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532 and sold 13,002 shares valued at $1,048,502.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

