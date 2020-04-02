Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.