Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Acme United has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ACU opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

