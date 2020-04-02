Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Accuray stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $157.41 million, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Accuray by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

