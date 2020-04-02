Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

ADN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE ADN opened at C$12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.36. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

