9,232,521 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,232,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $50,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

