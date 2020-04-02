9,194 Shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIOP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.96.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.