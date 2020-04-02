887 Shares in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FRP by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in FRP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

FRPH opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.75. FRP Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 68.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPH. ValuEngine cut shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.