8,366 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

In related news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.42. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

