71,190 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Linda Koa bought 7,500 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 over the last three months.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $938.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

