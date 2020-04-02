6,332 Shares in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.