591 Shares in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX Flow by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after buying an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $26.43 on Thursday. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

