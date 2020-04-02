58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Research analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China International Capital lowered shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

