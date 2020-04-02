5,796 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viad by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $316,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE VVI opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $432.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Insiders have purchased 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.