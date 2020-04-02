5,600 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.