5,200 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $329,320. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

