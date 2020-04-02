4,467 Shares in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.