3,868 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $778.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.17. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

