3,325 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after acquiring an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

