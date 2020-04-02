28,583 Shares in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

