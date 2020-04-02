27,428 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

