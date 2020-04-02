227 Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

