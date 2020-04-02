22,334 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NYSE:HLF opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.75. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

