21,836 Shares in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUHN opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Ruhnn Holding Ltd – has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Ruhnn Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

