20,808 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,823,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $592.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

