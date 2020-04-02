$2.70 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the lowest is $2.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $10.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.35.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 560,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 100,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

