18,540 Shares in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Century Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.