1,625 Shares in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

