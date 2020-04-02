14,801 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 219,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 71,894 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 111,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.76 million, a P/E ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,174,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,782,142 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.