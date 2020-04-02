13,100 Shares in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.