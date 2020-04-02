1,190 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

