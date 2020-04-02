11,412 Shares in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

