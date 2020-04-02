10,990 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

