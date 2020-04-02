-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

