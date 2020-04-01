Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,247,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 27th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.