Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.