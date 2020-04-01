Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.52. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,179.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

