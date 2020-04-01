Zacks: Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.64. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

