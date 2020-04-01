Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.99. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

