Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

