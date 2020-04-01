Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.69. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

