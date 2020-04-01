Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $85.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

WYNN opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

