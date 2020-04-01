Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Trading Down 12.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price dropped 12.8% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wyndham Destinations traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.72, approximately 1,392,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 938,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $63,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.