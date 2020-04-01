World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 166.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of World Acceptance worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRLD opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $456.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. World Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

