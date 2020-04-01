Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $16.94, approximately 5,210,176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,325,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

