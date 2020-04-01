Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

