Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.